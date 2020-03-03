VIDEO: Justin Bieber Answers Ellen's 'Burning Questions'

Justin Bieber surprised the audience by getting into Ellen's hot seat for a round of "Burning Questions"! Find out what part of his body he's most proud of, his pet name for wife Hailey Bieber, and the romantic thing she did for his 26th birthday.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below.

