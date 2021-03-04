Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Justice Smith Talks GENERATION on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Justice talks about how he got his name and getting confused for Will Smith’s son.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Justice talks about how he got his name, getting confused for Will Smith's son, being star struck meeting him, working at Knotts Berry Farm because Disneyland didn't have any openings, and playing a teenager on his new show "Generation."

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

