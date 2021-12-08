VIDEO: Julie Andrew Narrates THE KING'S DAUGHTER in New Trailer

A new trailer for The King's Daughter has been released. The film is set to be released in theaters on January 21, 2022.

Narrated by Julie Andrews, the film features Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, Bingbing Fan and William Hurt. It is based on Vonda N. McIntyre's novel "The Moon and the Sun".

King Louis XIV's (Brosnan) quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid's (Fan) life force, but his immovable will is challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.

Watch the new trailer here: