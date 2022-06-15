VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Stars in HELLO, GOODBYE & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN Netflix Film Trailer

Jordan Fisher stars in the trailer for Netflix's Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between. The new film is set to begin streaming on July 6.

After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?

After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one final epic date. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, from their first hello and kiss to their first argument, they edge towards a turning point in search for answers - should they stay together or say goodbye forever?

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the popular To All the Boys franchise and based on the best-selling book by Jennifer E. Smith.

Watch the trailer here: