VIDEO: John Slattery Talks About His Foster Dog on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

John Slattery talks about learning how to fire a shotgun for his role in "Next."

Oct. 6, 2020  

John Slattery talks about learning how to fire a shotgun for his role in Next, explains how his former foster dog became an Instagram influencer, and tells a story about going to the Ice Capades with his friend and his friend's aunt while he was high.

