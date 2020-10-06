VIDEO: John Slattery Talks About His Foster Dog on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
John Slattery talks about learning how to fire a shotgun for his role in "Next."
John Slattery talks about learning how to fire a shotgun for his role in Next, explains how his former foster dog became an Instagram influencer, and tells a story about going to the Ice Capades with his friend and his friend's aunt while he was high.
