VIDEO: John Mulaney Talks Writing for Seth Meyers on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

John talks about hosting SNL twice this year, people being mad at him for some of his jokes, having a file opened on him by the Secret Service, making climaxing noises for his animated show "Big Mouth," and becoming a staff writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

