VIDEO: John Legend Was Rejected by STAR SEARCH
The singer/songwriter is a coach on THE VOICE; the season premiere aired yesterday.
John Legend talks about the 10th anniversary of The Voice and his childhood ambitions to be on Star Search.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
