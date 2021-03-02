Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Legend Was Rejected by STAR SEARCH

The singer/songwriter is a coach on THE VOICE; the season premiere aired yesterday.

Mar. 2, 2021  

John Legend talks about the 10th anniversary of The Voice and his childhood ambitions to be on Star Search.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: John Legend Was Rejected by STAR SEARCH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Next On Stage Sweatshirt
They/Them Pronoun T-Shirt
Stage Manager T-Shirt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Comedian Gianmarco Soresi To Release SHELF LIFE Photo

Comedian Gianmarco Soresi To Release SHELF LIFE

Watch Kelly Marie Trans RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON Production Diary Photo

Watch Kelly Marie Tran's RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON Production Diary

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC


More Hot Stories For You