Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jodie Foster Talks About THE MAURITANIAN

Foster is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.

Feb. 26, 2021  

James Corden welcomes Jodie Foster to the studio and Jodie explains the charm of a drive-in theater, something James has yet to experience. After Jodie talks about the changes that come with sending her children off to college, she admits to James she often fantasizes about leaving the film industry and redefining herself as a barista. And Jodie talks about her role in "The Mauritanian" for which she is Golden Globe nominated, an award she once won in a three-way-tie.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Jodie Foster Talks About THE MAURITANIAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: The Kid Larol Performs Without You on TONIGHT SHOW Photo

VIDEO: The Kid Larol Performs 'Without You' on TONIGHT SHOW

VIDEO: Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Prince Basketball Match Photo

VIDEO: Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Prince Basketball Match

Hulu Presents Upcoming Lineup of Original Programming Photo

Hulu Presents Upcoming Lineup of Original Programming

Levar Burton Will Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo

Levar Burton Will Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING


More Hot Stories For You