VIDEO: Jodie Foster Talks About THE MAURITANIAN

James Corden welcomes Jodie Foster to the studio and Jodie explains the charm of a drive-in theater, something James has yet to experience. After Jodie talks about the changes that come with sending her children off to college, she admits to James she often fantasizes about leaving the film industry and redefining herself as a barista. And Jodie talks about her role in "The Mauritanian" for which she is Golden Globe nominated, an award she once won in a three-way-tie.

