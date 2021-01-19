VIDEO: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Perform 'He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The performance also features Babyface.
Musical guest Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ft. Babyface perform "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" for The Tonight Show.
Watch the performance below!
