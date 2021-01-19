Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Perform 'He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance also features Babyface.

Jan. 19, 2021  

Musical guest Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ft. Babyface perform "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Perform 'He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You