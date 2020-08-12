VIDEO: Jim Belushi Talks Growing Cannabis on His Oregon Farm on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Check out his interview below!

On Tuesday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, guest Jim Belushi revealed how he began growing cannabis on his Oregon farm, gives the lowdown on his favorite strains that he grows and calls for the release of people imprisoned on nonviolent cannabis charges. There's even a SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE tie-in when he mentioned the marijuana dealer to the sketch show in the 70s, Captain Jack, was helping him grow his crops!

Watch the interview below!

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.



An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.



From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").

