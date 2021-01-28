Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jesus Trejo Performs Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Trejo's comedy special STAY AT HOME SON is now available to watch on Showtime.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Comedian Jesus Trejo makes his Tonight Show debut with jokes about parenting his parents during quarantine and using mustard to spark friendships.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

