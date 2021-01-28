VIDEO: Jesus Trejo Performs Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Trejo's comedy special STAY AT HOME SON is now available to watch on Showtime.
Comedian Jesus Trejo makes his Tonight Show debut with jokes about parenting his parents during quarantine and using mustard to spark friendships.
Watch the performance below!
