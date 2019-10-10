VIDEO: Jesse Eisenberg Talks About His Elaborate Halloween Costume on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Jesse Eisenberg explains why he disliked birthdays and Halloween as a kid, despite growing up with his mom being a party clown, and he shares the inspiration behind his compilation book, Keep Scrolling Till You Feel Something.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You