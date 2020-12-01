VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Talks Sweet Potato Pie on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Watch the clip below!
The actress and ambassador for Save the Children is launching the recipe on Giving Tuesday for a good cause.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: West End Musicians Perform a Medley of Musical Overtures
- VIDEO: Brad Oscar Sings Election-Themed GUYS & DOLLS Parody, 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!'
- VIDEO: Watch Lena Hall Sing from ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS
- VIDEO: Watch Ali Ewoldt, Nic Rouleau & More Unite to Sing FOLLIES!