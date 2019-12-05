VIDEO: Jennifer Beals Talks FLASHDANCE & THE L WORD on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Dec. 5, 2019  

Beals reprises her role for "The L Word: Generation Q" and talks working with the new cast, as well as her iconic moves in "Flashdance."

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Jennifer Beals Talks FLASHDANCE & THE L WORD on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Seasons of Love' on STRICTLY COME DANCING
  • VIDEO: Audience Member Disrupts Talkback at SLAVE PLAY, Calling it 'Racist Against White People'
  • VIDEO: Enjoy DEAR BABY YODA, a New HAMILTON Parody
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel & Elsa Head 'Into The Unknown' In New FROZEN 2 Music Video