VIDEO: Jay Roach Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick BEING THERE

Jay Roach announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: BEING THERE.

Watch the announcement video below!

The film is on AFI's list of 100 Years...100 Laughs as one of the funniest films to grace the silver screen. Star Shirley MacLaine was honored with the AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD in 2012, and the film's cinematographer, Caleb Deschanel, was a member of the first class at the AFI Conservatory!

Author Jerzy Kosiński sold the screen rights to the novel with one condition - that Peter Sellers would be involved. Watch this exclusive AFI Archive clip of director Hal Ashby talking about Sellers and BEING THERE.

