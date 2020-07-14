VIDEO: Jason Sudeikis Stars in the Trailer for TED LASSO on Apple TV

Apple today released the official trailer for "Ted Lasso," a new original comedy series from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, that will premiere globally with the first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 14. Following the premiere, new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays thereafter on the streaming service.

Watch the trailer below!

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time COLLEGE FOOTBALL coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Related Articles View More TV Stories