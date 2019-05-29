VIDEO: Jason Schwartzman Performs Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire' on LIP SYNC BATTLE

Jason Schwartzman performs Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire" on Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle. The highly anticipated Big Bird vs. Jason Schwartzman LIP SYNC BATTLE premieres Thursday, May 30 at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Watch the sneak peak below!

Lip Sync Battle is hosted by entertainment icon and two-time GRAMMY® Award-winner LL COOL J, and television personality, author, and model, Chrissy Teigen.

Based on the Pop culture phenomenon of lip sync battling, the Paramount Network original series features celebrities going head-to-head, lip-syncing the song of their choice - battling for the coolest bragging rights on the planet. The series is a ratings and multiplatform superstar for Paramount Network. The award-winning Lip Sync Battle is executive produced by Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson of Matador Content, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, LL COOL J and Eight Million Plus Productions.





