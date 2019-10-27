VIDEO: Jason Momoa Appears in Chance the Rapper's Court on SNL

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, Judge Barry (Chance the Rapper) presides over First Impressions Court, where he doles out judgments based on first impressions.

Jason Momoa also makes an appearance as a defendant in the court.

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

