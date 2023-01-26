Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally & More Star in PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer

The third season consists of six all-new episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight.

Jan. 26, 2023  

STARZ released TODAY the trailer and key art for the imminent return of its hit cult comedy series "Party Down."

The third season consists of six all-new episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil and Latin America. On linear, it will debut on STARZ same day at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

True to series' tradition, the all-new season will feature a slew of can't miss guest star appearances including Dan Bakkedahl ("Veep"), Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary"), Liv Hewson ("Yellowjackets"), Fran Kranz ("Julia"), Ki Hong Lee ("Dave"), Lyric Lewis ("A.P. Bio"), Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live"), Nick Offerman ("The Last of Us"), Judy Reyes ("Claws") and Calum Worthy ("The Act").

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, "Severance," "Parks and Recreation"). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino ("The Other Two," "Veronica Mars"), Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, "Silicon Valley"), Ryan Hansen ("Bless this Mess," "Veronica Mars") and Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace," "The Great North").

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, "Brockmire") and Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "The Afterparty"). James Marsden (Disenchanted, "Dead to Me") recurs as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by "Party Down" alumni Rob Thomas ("Veronica Mars," "iZombie"), John Enbom ("iZombie," "Benched,"), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge ("Veronica Mars," "iZombie") and Adam Scott ("Severance," "Parks and Recreation"). Enbom also serves as showrunner. "Party Down" is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

The first two seasons of "Party Down" debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.

Watch the new trailer here:






