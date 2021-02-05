Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Talks About His Daughter on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

He talks about shooting a crazy musical number in the new movie 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.'

Feb. 5, 2021  

Jamie talks about having three daughters, trying to have patience while they're doing virtual school, having to rent his own movie Trolls World Tour multiple times, his dad booking acting gigs during the pandemic, and shooting a crazy musical number in the new movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

