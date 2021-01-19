VIDEO: James Spader Reacts to Seth Meyers' PRETTY IN PINK Transformation
He also gives details about The Blacklist’s recent animated episode.
James Spader reminisces about his Pretty in Pink character Steff McKee and gives details about The Blacklist's recent animated episode.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
