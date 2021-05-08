Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: James Remar Confirms His Character Harry Morgan Will Not Return to DEXTER

May. 8, 2021  

Former Dexter star James Remar has confirmed that his character Harry Morgan will not be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the series.

Remar broke the news in a video to a fan, which was posted on Instagram.

"I will not be back as Harry Morgan on Dexter Season 9," he said. "It was one of the best characters I ever had the chance to play. Especially Season 1."

He then went on to confirm that several original cast members won't be returning.

"You know, pal, they just didn't ask any of the original cast back. And so I don't know what they're doing. I really have no idea."

Watch the video below!

America's favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan is back on SHOWTIME in a new 10-episode limited series coming this fall. The series brings the return of Michael C. Hall to the title role.

Dexter is an AMERICAN CRIME drama mystery television series that aired on Showtime from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013.

Set in Miami, the series centers on Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department, who leads a secret parallel life as a vigilante serial killer, hunting down murderers who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system.

The show's first season was derived from the novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter (2004), the first in a series of novels by Jeff Lindsay. It was adapted for television by James Manos Jr., who wrote the first episode. Subsequent seasons evolved independently of Lindsay's works.


