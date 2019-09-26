VIDEO: James Corden Talks President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Quid Pro Quo

James Corden recaps the news of the day, dominated by the unfolding scandal around the alleged quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's president brought to life by a whistleblower, and is now the subject of an impeachment inquiry. And James is excited to share some exclusive audio of the phone call with the two leaders.

