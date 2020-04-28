VIDEO: James Corden Helps Joe Jonas Get His Teen Choice Award

After James Corden vows to help Joe Jonas track down the Teen Choice Award he never received, the two catch up on life in quarantine on last night's episode of The Late Late Show. Between his Italian lessons, LEGO building and breaking in their new home, he and wife Sophie Turner have been occupied. And Jonas gives Corden an update on his brothers before the two talk about his new Quibi show, "Cup of Joe."

Watch the interview below!

