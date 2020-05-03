VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig Guest Star on Jimmy Fallon's Quarantine Soap Opera THE LONGEST DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Friday night, May 1, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition aired Chapter 3 of Jimmy's quarantine soap opera filmed over Zoom, THE LONGEST DAYS OF OUR LIVES.

This week, Vanessa (Kristen Wiig) introduces Winston (Jimmy) and Fontaine (Will Ferrell) to their Zoom baby (Jake Gyllenhaal), with special appearances by Susan Lucci, Heather Locklear, Maurice Benard and Mary Beth Evans!

Watch the full episode below!

Friday night's charity was The Actors Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted countless TV, film and live productions, including soap operas - affecting not only actors, but crew members as well. The Actors Fund provides assistance to more than 17,000 performers and behind-the-scenes workers directly each year. For more information, visit: actorsfund.org





