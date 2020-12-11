Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: J Balvin Talks About His Air Jordan Collaboration on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Dec. 11, 2020  

J Balvin talks about how COVID-19 impacted his mental health, the success of his newest album Colores and why his McDonald's J Balvin Meal reminds him of his childhood.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

