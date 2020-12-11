VIDEO: J Balvin Talks About His Air Jordan Collaboration on THE TONIGHT SHOW
J Balvin talks about how COVID-19 impacted his mental health.
J Balvin talks about how COVID-19 impacted his mental health, the success of his newest album Colores and why his McDonald's J Balvin Meal reminds him of his childhood.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
