VIDEO: Its Judgement Day in the Trailer for TERMINATOR: DARK FATE

May. 23, 2019  

Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Producer James Cameron returns with director Tim Miller for Terminator: Dark Fate.

Watch the official trailer below!

Linda Hamilton ("Sarah Connor") and Arnold Schwarzenegger ("T-800") return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Terminator: Dark Fate is in theatres November 1, 2019

