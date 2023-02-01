Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Isaac Mizrahi Sends Out a Message to Dan Levy Live on SHERRI

SHERRI airs weekdays.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Today on 'Sherri,' iconic fashion designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi REVEALED whom he would cast in the movie of his life - DAN LEVY - and he's not afraid to shoot his shot LIVE on Sherri!

"I really want someone to do a biopic of your life because it's so interesting," Sherri said. "Who do you think should play you?"

"Dan Levy. Oh, look at how cute he looks. He'd be the cute Hollywood version of me. If he puts on a few pounds. Can I get a close up? "Darling, if you're watching. Dan, if you're watching, call me and we can work something out with my memoir," Mizrahi responded.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI.

Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S.

Watch the video clip here:

Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury



