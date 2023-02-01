VIDEO: Isaac Mizrahi Sends Out a Message to Dan Levy Live on SHERRI

Today on 'Sherri,' iconic fashion designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi REVEALED whom he would cast in the movie of his life - DAN LEVY - and he's not afraid to shoot his shot LIVE on Sherri!

"I really want someone to do a biopic of your life because it's so interesting," Sherri said. "Who do you think should play you?"

"Dan Levy. Oh, look at how cute he looks. He'd be the cute Hollywood version of me. If he puts on a few pounds. Can I get a close up? "Darling, if you're watching. Dan, if you're watching, call me and we can work something out with my memoir," Mizrahi responded.

Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury