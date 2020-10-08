VIDEO: Ina Garten Raves About a Recipe Emily Blunt Shared with Her on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Ina Garten reminisces about going day drinking with Seth Meyers.

Ina Garten reminisces about going day drinking with Seth Meyers, talks about how her new book, Modern Comfort Food, features Emily Blunt's recipe for roast potatoes and discusses the challenges of filming BAREFOOT CONTESSA remotely.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

