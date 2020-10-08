VIDEO: Ina Garten Raves About a Recipe Emily Blunt Shared with Her on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Ina Garten reminisces about going day drinking with Seth Meyers, talks about how her new book, Modern Comfort Food, features Emily Blunt's recipe for roast potatoes and discusses the challenges of filming BAREFOOT CONTESSA remotely.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
