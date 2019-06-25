VIDEO: Hulu Shares THE BRAVEST KNIGHT 'Theme Song Sing-Along'

Based on wildly popular children's book by Daniel Errico "The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived," the story chronicles a young pumpkin farmer's adventure as he attempts to become the bravest knight who ever lived. Stream The Bravest Knight now on Hulu.

Donation of $1 per view of first episode from June 21 - July 20, 2019, up to $50,000. Limit one view per Hulu subscriber.

The new series is breaking boundaries, featuring a household with two dads (Sir Cedric and Prince Andrew), MAKING IT one of the first children's television series with an openly gay main character. Following the inspiring and perseverant former pumpkin farmer, Sir Cedric, now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, The Bravest Knight recounts personal tales of his journey. Sir Cedric shares his story with his adopted 10-year-old daughter Nia, on how he transformed from day-time farmer to full-fledged knight.

Nia, who is training to become a brave knight herself, learns important values such as honor, justice and compassion; proving that knighthood is much more than slaying dragons. The show boasts a star-studded cast including T.R. Knight as "Sir Cedric," Bobby Moynihan as young Cedric's troll sidekick "Grunt," Storm Reid as Not-Yet-Knight "Nia," and will also feature THE VOICE talents of RuPaul, Christine Baranski, Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz, Teri Polo, Steven Weber, AJ McLean, Dot-Marie Jones, Maz Jobrani, Chance Hurstfield and more. The Bravest Knight's opening theme song was written and performed by Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and activist Justin Tranter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You