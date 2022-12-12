Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Debuts STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer

All three episodes premiere on Hulu February 9.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Check out the trailer and key art for Hulu's upcoming Original docu-series, "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence." All three episodes premiere on Hulu February 9.

With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray's victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people.

The series follows the story from the cult's origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival.

Watch the new trailer here:

