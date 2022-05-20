VIDEO: Hulu Debuts LOVE, VICTOR Season Three Trailer

Hulu has shared the trailer for the third and final season of Love, Victor. The new season is set to debut on June 15.

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery - not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

The film's original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: