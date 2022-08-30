Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Debuts CHEFS VS. WILD Series Trailer

The series will debut on September 26th.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Get ready for an adventure with the trailer and key art of Hulu's latest eight-episode food competition series "Chefs vs. Wild."

Chefs and survivalists will go head-to-head to impress renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa and WILD foods expert Valerie Segrest who will judge participants on their ability to turn foraged ingredients from British Columbia's coast into the best five-star meal starting September 26th! Two episodes will premiere each week, with the finale on October 17th.

Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of "Chefs vs. Wild," two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they'll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission - survive and forage enough WILD ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a "wilderness kitchen," using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.

The series will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serves as judge, alongside WILD foods expert Valerie Segrest.

"Chefs vs. Wild" is executive produced by Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek and Jordana Hochman for Leftfield Pictures, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O'Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Stephen Rankin serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here:

