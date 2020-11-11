Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hugh Grant Talks About Having Coronavirus on THE LATE SHOW

Hugh Grant talks about how he discovered he had Covid-19.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Hugh Grant talks about how he discovered he had Covid-19 and what life in the U.K. has been like during lockdown. You can see Hugh Grant in the new HBO series, "The Undoing."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

