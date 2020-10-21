VIDEO: Hugh Grant Says He Learned to Cut Hair on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Grant, who plays Nicole Kidman’s husband in the new HBO drama “The Undoing,” talks parenting in the pandemic.

Watch the interview from "Good Morning America" below.

Grant has received a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an Honorary César for his work. As of 2018, his films have grossed a total of nearly US$3 billion worldwide from 29 theatrical releases.



Grant's starring role in FOUR WEDDINGS and a Funeral made him one of the best known figures in cinema, and he was seen as a charming, vulnerable, witty romantic lead. By the turn of the 21st century, he had established himself as a leading man, skilled with a satirical comic talent. In the early 2000s he expanded his oeuvre with critically acclaimed turns as a cad in Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), ABOUT A BOY (2002), and American Dreamz (2006). He later played against type with multiple roles in the epic sci-fi drama film, Cloud Atlas (2012). He is also known for appearing in period pieces such as The Remains of the Day (1993) and Sense and Sensibility (1995). Most recently, he received critical acclaim for his portrayals of St. Clair Bayfield in Florence Foster Jenkins (2016); Phoenix Buchanan, an antagonist in Paddington 2 (2017); and Jeremy Thorpe in the BBC One miniseries A Very English Scandal (2018). He was BAFTA-nominated for all three performances, and received Golden Globe Award nominations for Florence Foster Jenkins and A Very English Scandal.

