VIDEO: Helen Mirren is CATHERINE THE GREAT in New HBO Limited Series

HBO has released the trailer for Catherine the Great, its upcoming four-part limited series starring Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Watch the trailer below!

Mirren stars as Catherine the Great, the tumultuous monarch and politician who ruled the Russian empire and transformed its place in the world in the 18th century.

The series from HBO and Sky follows the latter years of Catherine's 34-year reign, as she builds Russia's reputation as one of the great powers of Europe. The limited series was written by Nigel Williams. The series also stars Jason Clarke, Joseph Quinn, Gina McKee, Rory Kinnear, Richard Roxburgh, Kevin McNally and Sam Palladio.

Helen Mirren has won international recognition for her work on stage, screen and television. For her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen in 2006, she received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actress. She was also named Best Actress by virtually every critics organization from Los Angeles to London. In 2014 she was honored with the BAFTA Fellowship for her outstanding career in film. On television she played the title role in Elizabeth I for which she won Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You