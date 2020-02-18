Advertisement

VIDEO: Harrison Ford Leaks Details About the New INDIANA JONES on THE ELLEN SHOW

Harrison Ford divulged to Ellen that this summer he's hoping to begin filming a new installment in the "Indiana Jones" franchise! Plus, the Hollywood legend talked about acting opposite a man dressed as a dog for "Call of the Wild," keeping in shape with a non-electric bike, and admitted he was nervous to speak at the United Nations in an effort to protect the Amazon rainforest.

