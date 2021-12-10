VIDEO: Hannah Waddingham Tells Story of Performing in SPAMALOT With a Mouse in Her Dress

Hannah Waddingham sat down with James Corden last night to discuss her Emmy-winning turn in the hit comedy series, Ted Lasso. She also spoke about her extensive West End theatre career, bringing up a story when she had performed as Lady of the Lake in Spamplot with a mouse in her dress.

"I shook out the dress and a dead mouse went flying across THE ROOM and landed on the floor," she explained to Corden. "So I had been with it one show and had either deathened it or crushed it, and then the next day I had done the matinee with it dead. It's very glamorous!"

Watch the full interview below!

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).