VIDEO: HBO's FINDING MAGIC MIKE Competition Series Trailer

The upcoming Max Original unscripted competition series, Finding Magic Mike, debuts Thursday, December 16 with all seven episodes of the series from Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Ten regular guys who have "lost their magic" are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls - and more - as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.

The cast features Adam Rodriguez, Alison Faulk, Vincent Marini, Luke Broadlick. Guest judges include Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales and Robin Thede.

Executive producers include Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibballs and Adam Rodriguez. Anita Brown, Kevin Boyer and Jenny Chan are co-executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here: