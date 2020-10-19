VIDEO: HBO's BURNING OJAI: OUR FIRE STORY Debuts October 28

Following one family and the residents of Ventura County, CA through a journey of devastation, repair and survival.

BURNING OJAI: OUR FIRE STORY, debuting WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 (7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. EST / PST), follows one family and the residents of Ventura County, CA through a journey of devastation, repair and survival after one of the largest wildfires in state history destroys their beloved community.



The film will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



On December 4, 2017, as the Santa Ana winds whipped through Ventura County at dangerously high speeds, the Thomas Fire broke out and ravaged nearly 282,000 acres of land. Directed by Ojai resident and filmmaker Michael Milano, this short personal documentary interweaves raw footage of the fires along with interviews of those profoundly impacted. Milano, who also documents the fire's impact on his own growing family, follows residents who endured the fire's devastation on their homes and businesses, along with the town's relief and repair efforts. Ultimately, BURNING OJAI underscores the resilience of Ventura County's residents at a time when the threat of California fires shows no signs of slowing.



BURNING OJAI: OUR FIRE STORY is directed by Michael Milano; producers, Michael Milano, Noémie Dumont Milano; associate producers, Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and Geoff Zimmerman; editors, Charlton McMillan and Michael Milano; music by Matter. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller; senior producer, Sara Rodriguez

