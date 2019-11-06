VIDEO: HBO Shares a Sneak Peak of FORD V FERRARI

Join Christian Bale, Matt Damon, and director James Mangold in HBO's screening room for a sneak peek of the new movie Ford v Ferrari.

Watch below!

Academy Award®-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford v Ferrari, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You