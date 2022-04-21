VIDEO: HBO Shares THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE Series Trailer

HBO original six-episode drama series The Time Traveler's Wife debuts Sunday, May 15 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler's Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel.

The series stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

An HBO and Warner Bros. Television production based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, is executive produced by writer Steven Moffat ("Doctor Who," "Sherlock"), director David Nutter ("Game of Thrones"); Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; and Joseph E. Iberti.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: