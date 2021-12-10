VIDEO: HBO Shares CHILLIN ISLAND Trailer

HBO's six-episode unscripted series Chillin Island, from executive producers Josh Safdie and Sebastian Bear-McClard from Elara Pictures, the team at DreamCrew, and co-produced by Spotify debuts Friday, December 17 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

New York City natives and rap personalities Alec "Despot" Reinstein, Ashok "Dap" Kondabolu and Aleksey "Lakutis" Weintraub invite their friends to join them at the edge of nature. To commune in deserts and swamps in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence. The series features music industry icons including Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koening.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "There's been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island. It's a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It's quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound."

"Tuning into an episode of Alec, Dap and Lakutis' Internet radio show was like hanging out with rappers and Howard Stern if he was on K. It was so easy and yet so deep. When Alec approached us to create a TV show with the vibe of their radio show, it only made sense to put them and their guests in the middle of nowhere and ask Steven Wright to be THE VOICE of God."

Chillin Island is executive produced by Alec Reinstein, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Josh Safdie, Oscar Boyson, Adel 'Future the Prince' Nur, Jason Shrier, Anthony Gonzales and co-executive produced by Dave Laven and Matte Babel. It is also executive produced by Dawn Ostroff, Courtney William Holt and Liz Gateley for Spotify. The director of photography is Christopher Messina with original music by E.VAX. The series is narrated by Steven Wright and directed By Xander Robin, Samuel Shainberg, John Paul Lopez-Ali and Audrey Turner.

