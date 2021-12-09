Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Releases First Look at WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY Series

pixeltracker

The new season will debut in March of 2022.

Dec. 9, 2021  

HBO's new drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker Dynasty will debut March 2022 with ten episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties - a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

The ensemble cast includes: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

Based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

Watch the new teaser here:

VIDEO: HBO Releases First Look at WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

From This Author Michael Major