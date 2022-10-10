Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Max Shares DOOM PATROL Season Four Trailer

DOOM PATROL debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 on HBO Max.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The fourth season of the Max Original series DOOM PATROL debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through January 5. An additional six new episodes from season four will be released in 2023.

DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes: "Robotman" aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), "Negative Man" aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), "Elasti-Woman" aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), "Crazy Jane" (Diane Guerrero), "Cyborg" aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain "Madame Rouge" aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez).

Each member of the DOOM PATROL suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the DOOM PATROL is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Season Four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the DOOM PATROL must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

Season four stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.

DOOM PATROL is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Watch the new trailer here:



