VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Trailer

HBO Max has shared the first teaser trailer for the new A Christmas Story sequel, which is titled "A Christmas Story Christmas."

The new film will begin streaming on HBO Max on November 17. A full trailer will be released soon. Watch the new teaser trailer below!

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley, who played the role of Ralphie in the original film.

Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing former bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who famously played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother, Randy Parker.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: