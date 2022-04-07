VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts NOT SO PRETTY Documentary Trailer

The four-part Max Original documentary Not So Pretty, from Academy Award® nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering, debuts Thursday, April 14.

Narrated by Keke Palmer, Not So Pretty is the first-ever comprehensive large-scale investigative expose of the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry.

Celebrated and groundbreaking filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering ("Allen v. Farrow," "On The Record," "The Hunting Ground") take this unregulated industry to task via rigorous investigations, incisive wit and emotional storytelling to inform audiences of the hidden hazards of cosmetics and safe, budget-friendly alternatives for their daily products.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with innovative and bold HBO Max and the brilliantly talented Keke Palmer to bring viewers this riveting four-part series exposing the hidden secrets and ugly truths behind the trillion-dollar beauty and personal care industry that will literally have viewers running to take a second look at all the personal care products lining their bathroom shelves! Working on this project has certainly changed our own purchasing habits and perspectives, and we are excited to empower viewers similarly by providing them with essential information they need to know and simply cannot get anywhere else. With Keke's wit and curiosity serving as our engaging guide, our series provides viewers with shocking insights, startling revelations, and important knowledge that will help them not just look their best on the outside but also feel their best on the inside - a win-win for not only our personal health, but the health of the planet as well," Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering stated.

"I'm big on self help and in order to best help yourself, you need information. I can't tell you how much I learned from working on Not So Pretty. Each session inspired an OMG I HAD NO IDEA moment and then I became relieved to be a part of something that can help break these myths and encourage personal autonomy within the beauty industry which can only come with knowledge. You can't choose wisely when you DON'T know what to look for! This show will illuminate that and it's really empowering," said Keke Palmer.

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are executive producers and directors. Tara Long executive produces for eOne.

Watch the new trailer here: