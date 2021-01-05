VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Plays 'Have You Ever?' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Jimmy lists random experiences to see if Gwyneth has ever done them in a round of "Have You Ever?" and Gwyneth talks about what she did on New Year's Eve, quarantine with her kids, being a rebellious teenager, making prank calls and throwing parties in high school while her parents were away, her Netflix show "The Goop Lab," and Jimmy samples some of Goop's new products.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

