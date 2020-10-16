Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Talks About Her Daughter's Coming Out Journey on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

In a candid conversation on "Red Table Talk."

Oct. 16, 2020  

In a candid conversation on "Red Table Talk," the singer talked about offering to "carry the gay pride flag" for her daughter, Emily.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

The music superstar has led such a fantastic career that her life was chronicled in the 2015 Broadway hit ON YOUR FEET!, but she's not done yet. Estefan released a new Spanish language album, BRAZIL305, in August.

VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Talks About Her Daughter's Coming Out Journey on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You