VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Talks About Her Daughter's Coming Out Journey on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
In a candid conversation on "Red Table Talk."
In a candid conversation on "Red Table Talk," the singer talked about offering to "carry the gay pride flag" for her daughter, Emily.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
The music superstar has led such a fantastic career that her life was chronicled in the 2015 Broadway hit ON YOUR FEET!, but she's not done yet. Estefan released a new Spanish language album, BRAZIL305, in August.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: John Legend Performs 'Never Break' at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
- VIDEO: Chris Colfer Talks About His Book 'A Tale of Witchcraft' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Josh Gad Gets a Surprise From GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Daniel J Watts Performs 'Fish Heads' as Part of ARMSTRONG NOW Initiative
- VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks FROZEN Prequel ONCE UPON A SNOWMAN on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE