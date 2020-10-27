VIDEO: Glenn Howerton Talks Ballet Class on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
He loved it, except for one part: the dance belt.
"A.P. Bio" star Glenn Howerton tells Kelly Clarkson a fun story about how he used to take ballet classes when he was a theater student and loved it! Well, except for one part: the dance belt. Tune in for the full interview with Glenn!
Watch the clip below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
